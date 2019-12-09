New manager named for Perryville Battlefield - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New manager named for Perryville Battlefield

PERRYVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Parks Commissioner Donnie Holland says a Civil War author, re-enactor and tour guide has been selected as the new manager at Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site. Holland said Bryan Bush was appointed Friday. Bush has published more than a dozen books on the Civil War and Louisville history and is the official Civil War tour guide for Cave Hill cemetery. He has been a Civil War re-enactor and has served as a board member and curator for a Civil War museum in Bardstown. Perryville Battlefield is the site of the largest Civil War battle in Kentucky.

