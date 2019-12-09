New manager named for Perryville Battlefield

PERRYVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Parks Commissioner Donnie Holland says a Civil War author, re-enactor and tour guide has been selected as the new manager at Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site. Holland said Bryan Bush was appointed Friday. Bush has published more than a dozen books on the Civil War and Louisville history and is the official Civil War tour guide for Cave Hill cemetery. He has been a Civil War re-enactor and has served as a board member and curator for a Civil War museum in Bardstown. Perryville Battlefield is the site of the largest Civil War battle in Kentucky.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.