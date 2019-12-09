Record number of deer killed during Kentucky gun season - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Record number of deer killed during Kentucky gun season

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Hunters have killed a record number of deer in Kentucky during the recent gun season. The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says hunters killed about 107,000 deer during the 16-day season that ended on Nov. 24. That's up from the approximately 106,800 deer killed a year ago. The increase in kills has coincided with longer seasons in some areas where previously only 10 days were allowed for hunting. Hunters requested 16 days, which now happens across all zones in Kentucky. The Acting Deer and Elk Program coordinator said bag limits in place for deer ensured herd numbers remain in good shape.

