CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP (WSIL) -- Firefighters with Carbondale Township and Carterville responded to a call Sunday for an accident at the intersection of Old Highway 13 and Spillway Road.

On arrival, authorities say a Chevy Tahoe was in a nearby ditch, and both passengers of the vehicle were out of the car.

Neither individual required medical assistance, and fire officials say the cause of the crash is believed to have stemmed from a loss of control.