Teens in Graves County suffer minor injures after vehicle lands in creek

Two teenagers suffered minor injuries after running off the road and into a creek Saturday morning.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies were called to Sharon Church Road a little after 10 a.m.

The crash happened between Hayes School Road and Kentucky-121 South just outside of Mayfield.

A 16-year-old was driving a Land Rover with a front seat passenger when the vehicle left the shoulder of the roadway and went airborne into a creek.

When deputies arrived on scene, the driver was out of the vehicle.

However, the passenger was still seated in the SUV with her upper body elevated out of the water.

First responders were able to get both victims out of the creek and up to safety.

Both teens were taken to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Sedalia Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Mayfield Fire Department and the Kentucky State Police.