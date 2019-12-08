Visitors get a glimpse of Christmas Past at John A. Logan Colleg - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Visitors get a glimpse of Christmas Past at John A. Logan College

Posted: Updated:
By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
Connect

Families and community members alike were able to visit Christmas Past. 

Several dozen people attended the Christmas Stroll on Sunday at the John A. Logan Harrison-Bruce Historical Village. 

Although the Yuletide walk is just one of many themed-events at the village, this one aims to recreate the look and feel of Christmas during the 1800s. 

Volunteers were dressed in period clothing spinning yarn, taking part in embroidery and playing holiday music. 

Meanwhile, villagers from local farms were selling fresh-made wreaths, breads and honey.

Carla Coppi, volunteer, believes the holiday themes are always a fun and hands-on way to teach the history of Southern Illinois.

"It's gorgeous when it's the summer time and our heritage gardens are in full bloom, but it's never more beautiful when it's decorated for Yuletide," she explains. "But first and foremost, it's to learn about Southern Illinois because, remember, each one of these buildings once dotted Southern Illinois."

This is the fourth year that the Christmas Stroll has been put on. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.