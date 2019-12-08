Spero Family Services holds Festival of Trees in Murphysboro

Shoppers took home some Christmas decorations while helping families and children throughout the region.

Spero Family Services held its second annual Festival of Trees in Murphysboro this weekend.

The organization provides 13 programs to residents in Southern Illinois such as training foster parents, preparing young mothers for their first newborn and helping teens transition from the Department of Children and Family Services into adulthood.

Christmas trees and wreaths decorated by community members were up for auction or visitors could simply view the stunning displays.

One purpose of the event is to raise awareness about Spero Family Services to those living in the area.

Marketing Director Julie Lorence says even though Spero took over the Masonic Children's Home in Murphysboro a few years back, many do not realize the organization is there.

Meanwhile, the Festival of Trees is also used to fill gaps in the budget.

"We rely on grants and federal and state money to operate but there's always, of course, a deficit where we have to make that up by fundraising," Lorence explains.

