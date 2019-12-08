The chance for rain and a big cool down are around the corner

WSIL -- The chance for light rain will make it's way into the region this evening, you may want to have the rain gear on standby.

Light rain is already moving into Southeastern Missouri and will continue to push east across the region tonight. Aside from the rain, evening temperatures will be relatively warm only dipping into the 40s and 50s. The scattered showers will stick around into Monday but will stay light. Rain totals are expected to stay below half an inch but may still be a nuisance if you have to get out and about. High temperatures will be above normal for one more day, topping out in the upper 50s.

Enjoy the warm weather because a cold front will bring much colder temperatures by Tuesday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.