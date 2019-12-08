Illinois power company hires goats to clear out brush

HILLVIEW, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois power company turned to a herd of goats to clear a steep, rocky plot of land so crews could reach electric lines. The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports the 50 goats spent about about two weeks earlier this year chewing dense honeysuckle bushes and poison ivy down to the nub for Ameren Illinois on a 4-acre area near the Greene County village of Hillview. The company's construction services director says he was skeptical at first but was amazed at how quickly the goats cleared the section.

