Boys and Girls Club holding holiday events for kids

The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois held a chili dinner this weekend for a good cause.

On Saturday, diners were able to chose from three different types of chili including spicy beef, tantalizing turkey and voracious veggie.

Tina Carpenter, CEO of the club, says the event has been held for four years and the chili recipes are her own.

Money raised from the fundraiser went back to the organization to help fund its services such as homework help, tutoring, sports and recreation, as well as, the arts.

If you missed the chili dinner, Carpenter says families should come to the Boys and Girls Club for another holiday event.

The club is hosting a breakfast with Santa where every child will go home with a gift thanks to Southern Illinois University students.

"So there's breakfast, there's time with Santa, and the SIU physicians residents this will be their fourth year where they get presents for a 100 kids," Carpenter explains. "So every child gets a present and they can decorate their stocking.

There will also be a Santa's Workshop where kids can buy their family and friends presents. Those gifts all cost $5 or less.

The breakfast will be on Saturday, December 14 at 9 a.m.

Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois:

250 N Springer St

Carbondale, Illinois 62902

(618) 457-8877