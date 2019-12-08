Illinois county jail inmate escaped while delivering meals

MORRIS, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate has escaped from a northern Illinois county jail while helping deliver meals. The Grundy County sheriff's office says 34-year-old Andrew J. Viles walked out of the jail in Morris around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, dressed in a dark coat, light jeans and dark shoes. He had been jailed since June on a burglary charge and for violating parole on an earlier burglary conviction. Authorities at the jail described Viles as a “model inmate” who had earned the trust of jail officials and been allowed privileges, such as helping with meal service.

