Kentucky man arrested in 1990 rape after DNA tests performed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky police have arrested a Louisville man in a 1990 rape case after DNA tests were performed on previously untested items in a rape kit. News outlets report 71-year-old Roscoe C. Smith of Louisville was arrested Saturday on charges of rape, sodomy and burglary. An arrest citation shows Smith is accused of forcing his way into a woman's home in December 1990. The citation says the woman requested last summer that the case be reopened. Two untested items from the rape kit were found and sent to a crime lab. Police said testing confirmed the DNA allegedly belonged to Smith.

