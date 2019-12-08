Rapper Juice WRLD dies after medical emergency in Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rapper Juice WRLD dies after medical emergency in Chicago

By SOPHIA TAREEN and MESFIN FEKADU
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago-area Rapper Juice WRLD has died at age 21 after what authorities describe as a “medical emergency” at Midway International Airport. The artist was named top new artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May. Chicago police are investigating. An autopsy is likely to be performed on Monday. The artist got his start on SoundCloud and then became a streaming juggernaut. He rose to the top of the charts with the Sting-sampled hit "Lucid Dreams. He was from the Chicago suburb of Homewood.

