(WSIL) -- Clouds will increase into the afternoon, along with rising temperatures. Overall today will be warm, cloudy and mostly dry. The chance for rain does return tonight with the best chance coming after seven or eight o'clock. Showers will likely linger into the morning hours Tuesday. Expect highs today in the mid 50s, slightly warmer than yesterday.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast.