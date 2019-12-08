Andrew Yang having fun, but Democrat's message is serious

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Andrew Yang seems to be having the most fun among the many Democrats running for president. The tech entrepreneur has spent months cruising the country, mixing dark warnings about America's new tech economy with doses of humor and unscripted bluntness. He's crowd-surfed, skateboarded and made quips at debates. At an office opening in New Hampshire, he sprayed whipped cream into the mouths of supporters. The formula has made him a political phenomenon, rising from obscurity to outlast some senators and governors in the race. His bid may be delivering a warning to other Democrats about the voters they're leaving behind.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.