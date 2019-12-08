Thousands attend 29th annual Lights Fantastic Parade

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Thousands lined the streets in Carbondale Saturday night for the 29th annual Lights Fantastic Parade.

More than 60 floats, a dozen school bands, and numerous organizations lit up the night as they made their way along Illinois Avenue.

Carbondale held Christmas celebrations throughout the day with craft sales, ornament decorating, a cookie walk, and letters to Santa.

Organizer Kathy Renfro says the community really comes together during festivals like this one..

"It's just so nice to see Carbondale full and active. There's a lot of smiles on peoples' faces; it's really a day of kindness and community. It's just another reminder of how important it is to be involved in your community and Southern Illinois", says Renfro.

Several food vendors were also on hand as well as pictures with Santa's reindeer.