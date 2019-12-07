Laborers Local 773 members and families come together for Christ - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Laborers Local 773 members and families come together for Christmas

Posted: Updated:
By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
Connect

Around 1,500 people attended one of the largest Christmas parties in Southern Illinois. 

Laborers Local 773 hosted the get together Saturday for its members and their families to celebrate the holidays together. 

The union represents a variety of skilled workers for police officers to those in construction and healthcare from throughout the southern 13 counties in our region. 

Attendees were able to enjoy lunch, prize giveaways and photos with Santa for the kids. 

Before the main event, a special breakfast was held specifically for retirees. 

Jerry Womick, Business Manager for Laborers Local 773, says the party is a way to show appreciation to union members. 

"It's something that we do every year as a give back for all the hard work of our members throughout the year as a way to say thank you," he explains. "It's just a fun day to get the family out and have a little fun and kick off the holiday." 

The event held for 15 years in a row that the Christmas party has been held and Womick believes this year had the largest turn out yet. 

