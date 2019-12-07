A cloudy and warm Sunday ahead

WSIL -- It was quiet start to the weekend but we have some changes around the corner.

Clouds will slowly increase overnight with low temperatures dipping into the 30s. Tomorrow will be another mild day but will more cloud cover than Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the day with afternoon high temperatures climbing into the 50s. Enjoy the dry and warm weather while it lasts because the chance for rain returns Monday and a big cool down is around the corner.

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.