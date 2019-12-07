Police: Student jogging across Columbia street hit, killed - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Student jogging across Columbia street hit, killed

Posted:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Police in Columbia say a 21-year-old University of Missouri student has died after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross at city street. Police say in news release that Logan Warnecke was running across College Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a sport utility vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Police say the 21-year-old driver of the SUV was not hurt. Officials say no arrests have been made or charges brought in the case. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

