Police: Man charged in Missouri home invasion death

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A suburban Kansas City man has been charged with murder after authorities say an accomplice with him during a home invasion was fatally shot. The Kansas City Star reports that 39-year-old Richard Saettone, of Independence, stands charged with felony murder and second-degree burglary. Police say Saettone and 45-year-old Robert Shinneman went to an apartment in September to steal drugs and money when a resident shot and killed Shinneman. The resident told police he was watching television at the apartment when he heard what sounded like someone trying to break in and encountered a masked man with a gun. The resident fired one shot, killing Shinneman.

