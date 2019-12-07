Kansas City woman hit, killed while walking across street - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City woman hit, killed while walking across street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City woman has died after being hit by a car while crossing a street. Police say 63-year-old Carrie Davis was walking across a street a block north of the Kansas City VA Medical Center when she was hit. She was taken to an area hospital, and police were notified Friday that she had died from her injuries. The driver, who remained at the scene of the crash, was questioned by police. No charges have been filed in the case.

