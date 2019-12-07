Priest charged in death of teacher who was hit by car

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) - A 73-year-old priest who had attended a Christmas party is charged in the death of a Chicago-area teacher who was hit by a car. Police say the Rev. Paul Burak was taken into custody Thursday, a day after Margaret “Rone" Leja was killed while leaving the same party at a restaurant in Orland Park. Leja was a teacher at St. Michael School in Orland Park. Burak is a retired parish pastor. He's charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

