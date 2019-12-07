Chicago Cubs facing federal review over Wrigley Field access

CHICAGO - Federal officials are investigating into whether the Chicago Cubs’ ongoing $1 billion renovation of Wrigley Field provides adequate wheelchair access. The Cubs have filed notice of the review in Chicago federal court, where the team is defending itself against a lawsuit filed by a wheelchair user who alleges the stadium’s seating doesn’t meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The Chicago Tribune reports a team attorney said in a letter to the judge that the Cubs believe the renovation has “significantly increased” accessibility in the 105-year-old stadium.

