Kentucky community college system president retiring in June - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky community college system president retiring in June

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Community and Technical College System says its president is retiring in June. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that president Jay Box announced he will leave office effective June 30 at a meeting of the system's Board of Regents on Friday. Box has been president since January 2015 and has been with the system that oversees 16 community and technical colleges since 2002. The system says the retirement date is at the end of the fiscal year. Officials say Box's retirement will come a year before his contract expires. A search firm will be hired to help find a replacement.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.