Missouri veterans home employees could see higher wages

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Employees at Missouri's veterans home could see wages climb as turnover soars in the state. This comes as Gov. Mike Parson and legislators attempt to boost the pay for all state workers to stop high turnover rates and growing overtime costs. With a turnover rate of 80% , the Missouri Veterans Commission, which operates the state-run facilities, has asked lawmakers for $3 million in the next budget to pay for increases for more than 500 staffers. Most of the money would go toward pay increases for employees who provide direct care to residents, such as nursing assistants, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported.

