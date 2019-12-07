Chicago chief's firing again rattles confidence in force

By DON BABWIN

CHICAGO (AP) - The unceremonious firing of Chicago's police chief just weeks before his retirement has rattled a department that, under his leadership, was seeking to restore public confidence since the release of a 2014 video showing a white officer killing a black teenager with 16 gunshots. Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted Superintendent Eddie Johnson on Monday for “ethical lapses" stemming from an October incident in which officers found him asleep behind the wheel of his official SUV. But the abrupt firing rattled both supporters and critics of the native Chicagoan who joined the force more than three decades ago as a patrolman. Some argued it set a troubling precedent and could undermine some of his reforms.

