Survey collects travelers' opinions on Illinois highways

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois officials want travelers' opinions on the state's transportation systems. An online survey that opened this week and runs through Dec. 31  asks travelers to weigh in on everything from cleanliness of Illinois roads to other drivers'  behavior. The Illinois Department of Transportation says the annual survey has been done since 2001. The agency says the information collected is vital to improving the transportation system.

