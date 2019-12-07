U of Illinois drops criminal past question from application - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

U of Illinois drops criminal past question from application

Posted: Updated:

URBANA, Ill. - The University of Illinois campuses have adopted a new “box blind” policy, where it will no longer require students to disclose their criminal background during the initial application process. Arguing that it discouraged potential students from applying, a student-led coalition urged the university to remove questions about an individual's criminal and disciplinary history. For safety concerns or potential threats, the policy still allows the university to ask about any criminal history, but only after an admissions decision has been made.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.