(WSIL) -- Clouds covered much of the viewing area at sunrise. Most cloud cover at sunrise was located over western Kentucky, the boot heel region, and south of 13 in southern Illinois. That should change by later in the day. While low clouds will hold on for some of the morning, cloud cover should lessen to partly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures today end up a bit cooler than yesterday, but with more sun, and less wind, it should feel similar. Dry weather remains in the forecast through Sunday night.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast.