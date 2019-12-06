Evidence tampering alleged in police chief firing case

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - A female member of former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson's security detail has been accused of damaging a cellphone that investigators asked to examine as part of their probe of the incident that led to Johnson being fired this week. A police spokesman said the department realized the phone was damaged and the SIM card was missing when the woman turned it in when she was transferred to Johnson's security detail. The Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times, citing sources the papers didn't identify, said video shows Johnson with a woman who is not his wife the night of Oct. 16 at a popular bar and restaurant.

