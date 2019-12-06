FAA seeks to fine Boeing $3.9 million for faulty jet parts

By The Associated Press



Boeing faces a possible fine of nearly $4 million after safety regulators say the company installed faulty parts on the wings of some Boeing 737 jets. The Federal Aviation Administration says suppliers told Boeing about a problem with the components, which are known as slat tracks. The parts sit at the front edge of a plane's wings and guide the movement of panels called slats, which help give planes more lift during takeoffs and landings. The FAA says the slat tracks were weakened during a process in which they were coated with cadmium and titanium and became too brittle to meet safety standards. Boeing has 30 days to respond to the FAA allegations.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.