Beshear fills more high-level jobs for his administration

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov.-elect Andy Beshear has filled several more high-level jobs in his upcoming administration. The appointments announced Friday include giving La Tasha Buckner a second key role as Beshear's chief of staff. The governor-elect previously named her as his general counsel. Beshear said that Holly McCoy-Johnson will serve as Finance Cabinet secretary. Mike Berry, who for many years led the Kentucky Derby Festival, will serve as Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet secretary. John Hicks will serve as state budget director and former state Sen. Dorsey Ridley will be director of legislative services. Beshear takes office next Tuesday.

