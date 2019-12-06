Rochester diocese request led to beatification delay

By DAVID CRARY

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The Catholic diocese of Rochester, New York, confirms it made the request for further investigations that prompted the Vatican to take the rare step of delaying Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s journey to sainthood. Pope Francis said last month that Sheen’s beatification had been approved and would take place December 21 in Peoria, Illinois. The Peoria diocese announced Tuesday that the Vatican had postponed the ceremony indefinitely. The diocese of Rochester, where Sheen was bishop from 1966 to 1969, confirmed Thursday that it had sought the delay to allow further review of Sheen's role in priests’ assignments. He is best known for his radio and TV preaching.

