ISP trooper arrested for sex crimes

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- An Illinois State Trooper has been arrested on sex abuse and sex assault charges.

James T. Dierkes, 29, of Greenville, is being held on $1,000,000 bond.

On Dec. 3 Vandalia City Police asked ISP for help investigating sexual assault claims against Dierkes.

Investigators say two victims claim they had inappropriate sexual contact with Dierkes on multiple occasions while he worked for Vandalia Community High School. The alleged crimes happened before Dierkes was employed by ISP.

Dierkes has been relieved of duty and is now in the Fayette County Jail.

“Illinois State Police Special Agents treated the victim’s allegations as credible and within hours of disclosure initiated an investigation leading to these charges,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP agents are fiercely protective of brave crime victims and fiercely protective of the integrity of the Illinois State Police so we urge any victims to come forward.”

Investigators say a background check of Dierkes raised no red flags when he was hired by ISP in July 2018.

Anyone wishing to provide additional information is encouraged to call the ISP at (217) 622-0924.