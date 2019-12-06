Ex-Columbia police chief pleads to lesser charge in DWI case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-Columbia police chief pleads to lesser charge in DWI case

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Former Columbia police chief Ken Burton has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after originally being charged with driving while intoxicated.  Burton's attorney on Friday entered a guilty plea for Burton to driving with excessive blood-alcohol content, a misdemeanor. A failure to yield charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement. Burton was ordered to pay a $500 fine. He was charged after being stopped near his home in May. He resigned in December 2018 after being placed on leave during a dispute over proposed changes at the police department.

