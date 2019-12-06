St. Louis-area streetcar to close soon but might reopen

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The nonprofit company that operates a financially strapped St. Louis-area streetcar says the 2.2-mile line will shut down Dec. 29. But Loop Trolley Co. president John Meyer said Thursday that backers ‘’hope a plan will come to fruition that may allow the trolley to resume operating at some point in the near future.” The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Bi-State Development Agency, which operates MetroLink and the Metro bus system, is the most likely savior of the 2.2 miles (3.54 kilometers) system. It began operation in November 2018 after years of delays, but ridership has been low.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.