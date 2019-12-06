Teen dies in wreck in Columbia while fleeing from police

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old died in a crash while fleeing police. The patrol says Hayden Holt, of Hallsville, died in the wreck early Friday in Columbia. Holt was fleeing from police when his car went off a city street, hit a utility pole and overturned. He died at the scene. Columbia police spokesman Jeff Pitts says the chase began after Holt committed a traffic violation.

