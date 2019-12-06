Teen dies in wreck in Columbia while fleeing from police - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teen dies in wreck in Columbia while fleeing from police

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old died in a crash while fleeing police. The patrol says Hayden Holt, of Hallsville, died in the wreck early Friday in Columbia. Holt was fleeing from police when his car went off a city street, hit a utility pole and overturned. He died at the scene. Columbia police spokesman Jeff Pitts says the chase began after Holt committed a traffic violation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.