2 passengers killed in Kansas City area crash

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two people have been killed in a crash on the eastern edge of the Kansas City metropolitan area. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that deputies responded around 4 a.m. Friday to the crash in Grain Valley. The tweet says a male and female passenger died at the scene. Their names weren't immediately released. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff's office says excessive speed appears to be a contributing factor.

