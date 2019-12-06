WSIL --

*UPDATE* --- As the front has passes it seems cloud cover is beginning to clear behind the front more quickly than originally anticipated. Forecast revisions remain primarily in sky conditions. Partly cloudy conditions are forecast for much of the day today. An increase in sunshine may also result in temperatures a bit warmer than originally forecast. Temperatures may climb back up into the mid-50s.

ORIGINAL FORECAST -- Early this morning we had showers scattered across the area. Much of the region has already seen clearing and will continue to see drier weather set in throughout the morning. Clouds will stick around throughout much of the day. Some counties in the north western portions of our coverage area may begin to see some clearing and sunshine before sunset, but most likely will not. As a result, temperatures this afternoon will likely end up in the low 50s for highs. Temperatures Saturday remain in the upper 40s and low 50s.

