Kansas City area man sentenced in girlfriend's killing

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City area man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 107 years for killing his girlfriend and is awaiting trial on charges that he strangled a fellow inmate. The Kansas City Star reports that 36-year-old Marcus Simms was sentenced Thursday for first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with a vehicle in the 2014 death of Michele Boldridge. Police found her body while responding to reports that a bloody, naked man was running around an apartment complex. Simms is scheduled to be tried in June in the 2017 strangulation death of 26-year-old Brian Parisi, who was killed while jailed in Clay County.

