Chicago to spend $2.5 million to settle 2 police lawsuits

CHICAGO - The city of Chicago will spend $2.5 million to settle lawsuits filed over the deaths of two young people because of alleged police wrongdoing. The Chicago Sun-Times reports both settlements are expected to be approved Monday by the Chicago City Council’s Finance Committee. A $1.3 million settlement would go to the family of 18-year-old Tevin Jones-Rogers, who died after his car was struck by another car during an April 2017 police pursuit. A $1.2 million settlement would go to the family of 24-year-old Heriberto Godinez, who died in police custody in July 2015.

