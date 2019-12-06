Missing Missouri woman's phone, shoes found during search - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missing Missouri woman's phone, shoes found during search

RICH HILL, Mo. (AP) - Relatives of a missing Missouri mother say they are growing increasingly concerned after deputies found the woman's phone, backpack and shoes. The items were discovered Thursday within 100 yards of the Bates County home of 36-year-old Nicole Mallatt, who went missing two days before Thanksgiving. Her mother, Debbie Lewis, said her daughter had been planning a big meal. Sheriff Chad Anderson told KCTV that the discovery of Mallat's personal items “does not necessarily mean that there is foul play,”although he described it as ‘’suspicious in nature.'' Nearly a dozen agencies are aiding in the search, which has expanded from Mallatt's home to neighboring farms.

