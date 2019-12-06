Driver crashes into Wichita home while fleeing from police

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A driver has crashed into a Wichita home while fleeing from police. KAKE-TV reports that the chase ended around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the southeast part of the city. Witnesses told the television station that officers were chasing a car when it crashed into two parked vehicles and the garage of a home. The suspect fled, and officers used a police dog to track him. No information was released about what led up to the crash or whether anyone was injured.

