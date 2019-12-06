Lyft driver charged with raping rider in June

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A driver for a the ride-hailing company Lyft has been charged with raping an intoxicated woman after picking her up in downtown St. Louis. Fifty-three-year-old Larry Donnell Ward, of St. Peters, was charged Thursday with first-degree rape and kidnapping. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. His bond is set at $100,000 cash. Court documents say Ward sexually assaulted the woman in June after turning off off his ride-sharing location software and deviating from the route to the woman's requested destination. A rape kit was tested and the results matched Ward's DNA. He no longer works for Lyft.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.