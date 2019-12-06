Lyft driver charged with raping rider in June - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lyft driver charged with raping rider in June

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A driver for a the ride-hailing company Lyft has been charged with raping an intoxicated woman after picking her up in downtown St. Louis. Fifty-three-year-old Larry Donnell Ward, of St. Peters, was charged Thursday with first-degree rape and kidnapping. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. His bond is set at $100,000 cash. Court documents say Ward sexually assaulted the woman in June after turning off off his ride-sharing location software and deviating from the route to the woman's requested destination. A rape kit was tested and the results matched Ward's DNA. He no longer works for Lyft.

