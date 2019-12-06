Arson hurt man in home a day after a woman was killed there - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Arson hurt man in home a day after a woman was killed there

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a St. Louis area house fire that critically injured a man was intentionally set one day after a woman was fatally shot in the same home. But St. Louis County police say there is no known connection between Thursday's fire and the killing of 20-year-old Johanna Kimple on Wednesday. Police say officers were responding to the fire when they learned that the 26-year-old burn victim had been dropped off at a hospital. Police say the fire started in a bedroom of the home. No other details were released about the blaze.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.