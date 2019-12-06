Arson hurt man in home a day after a woman was killed there

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a St. Louis area house fire that critically injured a man was intentionally set one day after a woman was fatally shot in the same home. But St. Louis County police say there is no known connection between Thursday's fire and the killing of 20-year-old Johanna Kimple on Wednesday. Police say officers were responding to the fire when they learned that the 26-year-old burn victim had been dropped off at a hospital. Police say the fire started in a bedroom of the home. No other details were released about the blaze.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.