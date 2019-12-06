After 8 years, Breathitt schools released from state control - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

After 8 years, Breathitt schools released from state control

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Education offiicals say an eastern Kentucky school district has been released from state management. WYMT-TV reports the Kentucky Board of Education voted Wednesday to move Breathitt County Schools to state assistance. The change means that decision-making authority moves back to the local school board and superintendent. The move was recommended by Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis, who said Breathitt County Superintendent Phillip Watts was capable and ready to lead the school district. Lewis also cited findings from a comprehensive management audit and said the district had made significant improvements since it was forced under state management eight years ago.

