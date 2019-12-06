New Kentucky Supreme Court justice swearing-in ceremony set - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New Kentucky Supreme Court justice swearing-in ceremony set

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A ceremonial swearing-in is being held next week in Frankfort for newly elected Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Christopher Shea Nickell. Nickell was elected in November to fill the vacancy resulting from Justice Bill Cunningham's retirement in February. Cunningham swore in Nickell in Paducah last month. The investiture ceremony is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Supreme Court Courtroom in Frankfort. Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. will administer the oath of office. Nickell has been a Kentucky Court of Appeals judge for the past 13 years.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.