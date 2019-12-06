29th Annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade preview - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

29th Annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade preview

CARBONDALE (WSIL). --A full day of activities planned for the 29th Annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade.

Coffee drinkers can stop by the Carbondale Community Arts building for Java Fest on Saturday, December 7 starting at 8 a.m. followed by ornament decorating at 10 a.m.

At 11 a.m. an Alternative Gift Fair is happening at the Carbondale Civic Center with a Chili Supper at 4 p.m.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Carbondale Main Street's Cookie Walk will take place at the Old Train Depot and Santa's Reindeer will be in the Town Square area.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on South Illinois Avenue at Mill Street and will travel north on Illinois Avenue and around the Town Square on Jackson and Washington Streets to Main Street.

More information about the parade including traffic detours clan be found here.

