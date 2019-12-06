Mitchell Trubisky helps Bears beat Cowboys 31-24 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mitchell Trubisky helps Bears beat Cowboys 31-24

Posted: Updated:

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in the Chicago Bears' 31-24 victory over Dak Prescott and the slumping Dallas Cowboys. In a matchup between disappointing teams that made the playoffs last season, the Bears came away with their fourth win in five games. The Cowboys have lost seven of 10 since a 3-0 start. Trubisky shook off an early interception near the goal line to complete 23 of 31 passes for 244 yards.

