Kansas City man charged with killing woman, wounding man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City man has been charged with killing a woman and wounding a man after breaking into a home. Jackson County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 28-year-old Jonathan Campbell is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Evelyn Frazier. He also faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and three counts of armed criminal action. Charging documents say the surviving victim “played dead” last week after he was shot in the face. He said he heard Frazier say “there is nothing in the house” before hearing two more shots. He said Campbell then  ransacked the house before leaving.

