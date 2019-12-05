Kansas City man charged in deadly liquor store shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City man charged in deadly liquor store shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man has been charged with killing a man during an argument outside a liquor store. Thirty-one-year-old Jhermeil Taylor was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Nov. 15 shooting death of 38-year-old Gerald Berry Jr. outside the Cloud 9 Liquor Store. Two witnesses told police the shooting happened as Berry was trying to intervene in an argument between his cousin and Taylor.  The probable cause statement says that surveillance video shows Berry raise his hand in an apparent attempt to stop the fight. The video also shows the cousin throwing a punch at Taylor, who ducked away before pulling out a handgun and shooting Berry.

